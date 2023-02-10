1 int’l passenger takes new COVID count to 7 in State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 7 new cases of COVID-19, including an international passenger from USA on Friday. TN’s total cases stood at 35,94,715. So far, 10,276 international passengers have been tested at airports across the State, and 42 have tested positive. Four are in home isolation and others discharged or cross-notified.

Two new cases were reported in city, 3 in Coimbatore and 1 in Vellore. At least 44 active cases were reported in the State, of which 12 are in city. State TPR was 0.2% with 4,472 persons tested in the past 24 hours. Kancheepuram had highest TPR of 0.9%.

At least 3 people have recovered from the infection, taking total recoveries to 35,56,622. No COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll remains at 38,049.