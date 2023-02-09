Lack of affordable tech hits free laptop scheme
CHENNAI: As the beneficiaries have already swelled to over 15 lakhs, the free laptop scheme hits a roadblock with the Tamil Nadu government is finding it difficult to get the required configuration of computer systems in the international market.
The distribution of free laptops to students studying in government schools and colleges came to a grinding halt in 2020 as the State government could not procure them due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
TN is the only State with the scheme of distributing laptops to students in the entire country from 2011-12 onwards. Under the scheme, 51.67 lakh laptop computers have been distributed free of cost to students at a cost of Rs 7,257.61 crore from 2011-12 to 2019-2020 in 6 phases.
The scheme has helped thousands of students to access and utilise e-journals, e-books, and video tutorials. Plus, the use of social media and accessing online libraries are opportunities for them to develop their abilities and also improve their efficiency and standards.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department said, “The then AIADMK government had announced that free laptop scheme will continue during 2020-2021. It was proposed to distribute laptops to about 5 lakh students at an estimated cost of Rs 949.30 crore.”
The previous regime floated an international tender to procure 15.66 lakh laptops. “But it could not be done due to technical issues. Adding to the woes was COVID-19 lockdown, the scheme could not be executed,” he added.
Pointing out that the DMK government is trying to implement the scheme, the official said, “The specified chip and configuration for the laptops was not available in the international market. So, the tender process has stopped for now.”
The configuration has a dual boot facility offering both Windows 10 Pro National Academic Edition and BOSS/ Linux from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC). “Additionally, the rate of per laptop was less when it was purchased in 2018. Prices have almost doubled, as the latest laptops come with high configuration,” he said.
Since it was difficult to procure the required configuration, authorities might have to change the design of the computer system to suit the current requirements. “If the number of beneficiaries for 2021-22 was about 5.44 lakh students, another five lakh beneficiaries would be added in 2022-2023. Several lakh students studied in various government colleges and beneficiaries of getting free laptops had left the institution due to the delay in the distribution,” he stated.
The official also pointed out that even if the scheme was revived, it’d take at least 3-4 months to procure the laptops because the tender process involves international bidding.
“But once the configuration has been finalised, the Special Programme implementation department will give administrative sanction for the procurement under this scheme,” he added.
Accordingly, the necessary funds will be released to Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (the agency that purchases laptops for the scheme) to purchase laptops in the international market. “However, the time from calling the tender till the procurement will be about 4-5 months,” he said.
When asked, sources from ELCOT, told DT Next: “The project is going on. Soon, the bidding process to procure them will begin.”
After procurement, the next step would be to ensure proper working and maintenance of the hardware. Then, service centres will be set up by the vendors in their respective districts and students would be informed about the facility.
“The number of laptops required for distribution for each academic year will be determined through the indent provided by the Directorates of School Education, Technical Education and Collegiate Education. Based on that the tender will be floated,” added the official.
IN A NUT SHELL
•Under the scheme, 51.67 L laptop have been distributed since 2011-12
•Rs 7,257.61 crore spent for the scheme so far
2011-12- Scheme only for college students
2013-14- Scheme extended to Class 12 students
2018-19 Scheme extended to Class 9 students
•Every year 5.44 lakh students benefited by the scheme
•Each laptop has Windows 10 Pro National Academic Edition and BOSS/ Linux
•Has one year warranty
