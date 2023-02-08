HEIs including IIT-M to research on dam safety
CHENNAI: Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), including IITs in Tamil Nadu, will help the Centre with research on dam safety for the successful implementation of new dam safety Act, proposed by the Union Government.
The Act provides for the surveillance, inspection, operation, and maintenance of all specified dams across the country. It also provides for the institutional mechanism to ensure the safety of such dams.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the Act will also provide to smoothen interstate disputes over dams such as Mullaiperiyar which has been in going on for years together between Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments.
Pointing out that Kerala is arguing that the dam, having outlived its life of 50 years, is unsafe to maintain water at the full reservoir level, “the dam research work and the implementation of safety Act would solve this long pending issue”.
“Apart from environment experts, a research team in HEIs including IITs will also join the National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS) to do various research, including dam hydrological assessment, dam safety evaluation, seismic safety, risk analysis, dam break analysis, preparation of emergency action plan, numerical analysis, advances in dam health monitoring and instrumentation data analysis.
Stating that a circular to participate in the dam research was sent to all the vice-chancellors and principals of the technical colleges across Tamil Nadu, the official said, “the participating institutions will do research activities on the dams in the State.”
“A research committee will be formed by each participating institution,” he said adding “they would visit the reservoir and conduct all specified activities”.
The official said the Centre will also take up the institutional capacity building of these institutes by providing assistance. He said in the long run, with the active involvement of the academic and central institutions, domain expertise in dam safety management will be available within the country, which will give the right impetus.
“The HEIs concerned will provide its expression of interest for the dam research,” he said adding, “the participating institutions would also provide broad data with regard to its action plan”.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android