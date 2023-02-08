CM Stalin issues appointment orders to 17 DSPs, 444 SSIs
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday distributed appointment orders to 17 DSPs and 444 sub inspectors recruited through TNPSC (Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission) and Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB).
As part of the appointment orders distribution, Stalin distributed orders to five recruits at a function held in the state Secretariat on Tuesday. Of the 17 DSPs and 444 SIs recruited by the government, 13 and 133 of them are women. Training classes would begin for the recruits at the police training facility at Vandalur from March 1, 2023, a release issued by the state government said.
Second phase of Puthumai Pen scheme to be launched
Chief Minister Stalin will launch the second phase of the “Puthumai Pen” scheme covering 1,04,347 girl students pursuing higher education after completing Classes 6 to 12 in government schools in the state. The Chief Minister will launch the scheme at a function to be held at Hindu College in Pattabiram near here on Wednesday. Under the scheme, girl students pursuing higher education would be provided a monthly incentive of Rs 1,000 each.
IAS officer transferred
The state on Tuesday transferred R Kannan, additional commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department. According to an order issued by Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, Kannan has been posted as additional secretary to the Water Resources department.
Earlier, on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to implement welfare schemes and development works meant for Adi Dravidar and tribal people without delay.
Chairing a review of the implementation of schemes meant for Adi Dravidar and tribal welfare at the state Secretariat, CM Stalin instructed officials to make full use of the funds meant for the department and expedite the development of burial grounds and roads leading to the burial grounds in rural areas.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android