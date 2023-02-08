BJP, led by Annamalai, to protest illegal sand mining
VELLORE/CHENNAI: The Vellore district BJP led by party state president K Annamalai plans to agitate against illegal sand mining in the Palar river soon, sources said.
Vellore district government liaison wing president of BJP VS Venketesan said, “it was earlier planned to stage an agitation by the Vellore and Ranipet district BJP units led by Annamalai on January 19, but as Annamalai had to rush to Delhi and later participate in the party’s state executive committee meet at Madurai, it was cancelled.”
Official sources claiming anonymity said, “illegal mining is difficult to stop as all concerned are greased well. Even cart men, who pay Rs 800 government fee per cart, pay another Rs 250 to the village panchayat from whose area they mine sand and then coolly sell their load for up to Rs 3,000 in Vellore town.”
Though Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan is fully aware of the illegal sand mining menace as he lives locally one wonders why he fails to act, the official added.
