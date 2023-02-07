Tiruvarur Collector asks fishers to adopt tech
TIRUCHY: Those involved in shrimp farming should understand the latest technologies utilised in the field and the marketing potential for the aqua products, said Tiruvarur Collector T Charusree on Tuesday.
Inaugurating the training programme for the aqua farmers, especially those who involved in shrimp culture, the Collector said, the aqua farmers and the fishermen from the region should be aware of the marketing potentials for the seafood through the Marine Products Export Development Authority and the Fishermen Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu .
Later, she had an interaction with inland fishers and explained about the facilities available for the development of their livelihood.
She also visited damaged paddy fields due to the untimely rains and inspected the damage assessment process.
