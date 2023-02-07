Representative image
Gang hacks accused to death

The deceased, ‘Kattoor’ Anandan, from Valasaiyur near Veeranam had left the house around 10.30 pm while informing his family members of going to visit a friend.
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: Around six members of a gang hacked to death a 44-year-old history-sheeter in Salem on Sunday night.

The deceased, ‘Kattoor’ Anandan, from Valasaiyur near Veeranam had left the house around 10.30 pm while informing his family members of going to visit a friend.

He is facing more than 10 cases of attempt to murder, abduction and other charges in various police stations across the district. While nearing Kullampatti, Anandan was intercepted by a gang of unidentified persons, who came in three cars and attacked him with sickle and knife before escaping from the spot. He bled to death on the spot.

On receiving information, Karipatti police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at the government hospital. An inquiry is underway to nab the culprits.

