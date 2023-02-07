TamilNadu

BJP to back Thennarasu in Erode East by-poll: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday extended "complete support" to AIADMK's Thennarasu in the Erode East by-poll. He guaranteed BJP cadres' will exert ceaseless efforts for the ally's success.

He thanked O Panneerselvam for pulling back his candidate for the alliance's welfare.

The election to the constituency will take place on February 27.

