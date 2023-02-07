Assessment improper, relief inadequate, charge Delta farmers

While Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the compensation of Rs 20,000 per hectare , the farmers from the region said that the compensation was not adequate. Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan said that the previous AIADMK government announced Rs 20,000 per hectare as compensation and the Chief Minister who was then the leader of opposition criticised the amount and demanded Rs 30,000 per hectare. “But the same amount of Rs 20,000 per hectare has been announced by the Chief Minister now and we are shocked,” he said.