70 candidates file nomination papers for Erode East by-poll

CHENNAI: The filing of nomination for Erode East by-polls, which began on January 31, ended today with more than 70 candidates filing papers.

Nominations can be withdrawn on February 10 and the final list will be released at 3 pm on the same day. Following the completion of nominations today, consideration of nominations will be held tomorrow. Tokens would be given to those who arrive within the closing time of nomination.

On the last day, several flocked to file petitions to contest as independents.

The Erode East constituency by-polls will be held on February 27 and couting of votes would take place on March 2.

All areas in the constituency have been brought under enhanced monitoring to ensure conduct of free and fair polls. This urban constituency has 1,10,713 men voters, 1,16,440 women voters and 23 from other gender.