6 new COVID cases in State, including 1 in city

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 4,129 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 6 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,691. Two cases were reported in Chengalpattu, a case each was reported in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Sivaganga.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 4,129 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 0.8% was reported in Kanniyakumari. Active cases in the State stood at 32, including 8 in city. Total recoveries reached 35,56,610. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,049.

