TamilNadu
6 new COVID cases in State, including 1 in city
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 4,129 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 6 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,691. Two cases were reported in Chengalpattu, a case each was reported in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Sivaganga.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 4,129 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The highest TPR of 0.8% was reported in Kanniyakumari. Active cases in the State stood at 32, including 8 in city. Total recoveries reached 35,56,610. No more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,049.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android