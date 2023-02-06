Push needed to make Uzhavan App usage widespread among farmers
COIMBATORE: Technology has come to the aid of farmers in carrying out agricultural activities in Tamil Nadu. One such tech tool used by farmers is the Uzhavan App launched by the state government for the benefit of farmers.
“Almost 50 per cent of farmers in Tamil Nadu are using technology to practice agriculture. At present, a bi-weekly weather forecast is received from IMD and weather based advisory bulletins are prepared by the TNAU to be updated in the Uzhavan App and other websites for the benefit of farmers,” said Dr SP Ramanathan, head of the Agro Climate Research Centre of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).
More farmers are likely to use the Uzhavan App in the Delta region, which is one among the seven agro climatic regions, classified on the existing uniformity of weather pattern.
“A study conducted in the Cauvery Delta has revealed that 78.4 per cent of the sample population was aware of this application. Still, there is a long way to go for farmers to improve their access to such latest technological resources in the agricultural sector,” said Oru Sol Selvan, a farmer from Theni district, who had done a study to analyze the awareness and usage level of the Uzhavan App among farmers in the Delta region.
Low awareness levels, erratic power supply, low internet connectivity and poor education status are some of the factors posing a challenge in adapting to such latest technology. “In fact, the government should develop effective strategies and work hand in hand with the private sector to provide efficient and affordable internet infrastructure to farmers for better reach of the application in rural areas,” he said.
The Uzhavan App launched in 2018 has so far been downloaded by around 11,12,815 people from across the state. It is a first of its kind initiative by the state government to help farmers get information regarding farming scheme components, subsidies, seed and fertilizer availability, weather forecast advisories and other useful information.
