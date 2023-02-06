Panchayat prez to ensure saplings growth
VELLORE: Inspired by former Ranipet Collector D Baskara Pandian’s desire to increase green cover in the district, D Devendran, president of Sengadu village panchayat in Wallajahpet Panchayat Union is presently overseeing the growth and welfare of saplings given free to residents by the then Collector, sources revealed.
Baskara Pandian true to his nature, was handing out saplings to environmentalists and tree lovers just three hours before he relinquished office to his successor S Valarmathi on Sunday.
On Sunday Devendran said, a total of 14,212 saplings of fruit and wood trees were handed over to the members of the 323 families in the village by Baskara Pandian. “We wish to see that the trees grow and provide fruits and wood to meet our needs. Hence we have advised those who received trees, how to take care of them,” Devendran said.
Leading by example, Devendran, a farmer has planted wood providing trees on his farm and also supported them through drip irrigation at a cost of Rs 86,000. "As most residents are into farming we hope that they will plant wood providing trees on their farms and fruit bearing trees in their houses as then these trees will meet our fruit and wood needs when they mature in a few years," he said.
Asked how he planned to ensure this when some they received it for free – donated by various sources including private individuals – Devendran said, “I have a register with the names of those who received the trees. It specifically reveals which family received what tree. Hence, I shall make it a point to regularly visit them and see how they are cultivating their gift.”
“This is to ensure that nobody who received a free sapling throws it away due to their inability or lack of knowledge to raise it, he added.
