NIA records statement of Mubin’s wife
COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths recorded the statement of Coimbatore car blast accused Jameesha Mubin’s wife on Monday.
Mubin died on the spot in an explosion near Kottai Eswaran Temple on October 23 last year. An interpreter was engaged to record the statement of Nazrath, who is both hearing and speech impaired.
Her statement was recorded in-camera at the Judicial Magistrate Court presided by Magistrate Saravana Babu for around three hours. The case, which was probed by the Coimbatore city police, has been taken over by the NIA and 11 persons were so far arrested in connection with the incident.
120 kg explosives destroyed
In a further development, the NIA destroyed around 120 kg of explosive substances seized from the house of Mubin and others. Around 75 kg of raw explosive chemicals like potassium chloride, aluminum nitrate, sulphur and chalk powder were seized from the house of Mubin soon after the blast and remaining substances from the houses of his accomplices. Shockingly, they had bought the explosive substances online.
After subjecting the chemicals to lab tests, the explosive substances were stored in the temporary camp office.
On Monday, a team of experts from the premier investigative agency took them in a guarded vehicle to Sulur, where the explosive substances were dumped in a pit and destroyed by adhering to safety precautions.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android