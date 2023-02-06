Erode by-poll: OPS to campaign for EPS' candidate under Two-Leaves

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam will campaign for KS Thennarasu, a candidate fielded by Edappadi K Palaniswami camp in the Erode East by-poll. OPS camp will also abstain from fielding their candidate Senthil Murugan, Ku Pa Krishnan said.

The former chief minister's camp has taken the decision to avoid the legal hurdles in using the party symbol.

"We will work for the victory of the candidate fielded in T'wo-Leaves' symbol," said OPS supporter and former minister Ku Pa Krishnan.

On February 3, the apex court had in an interim direction allowed OPS and his two loyalists, expelled along with him from the AIADMK last year, to take part in the general council meet to choose the party candidate for the by-poll.

The bypoll to Erode (East) constituency is in the limelight due to the bickering between the two sides and the saffron party's efforts to make them accept a mutually agreeable united way forward.

Congress candidate is former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan.

The Februray 27 by-poll will have its counting on March 2.