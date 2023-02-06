TamilNadu
4 new COVID cases in State, none in city
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 4 new COVID-19 cases, including a case from the UK on Monday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,94,685. A case each was reported in Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari and Kallakurichi.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 3,923 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Cuddalore and Ranipet reported highest TPR of 0.7% each. TN’s active cases stood at 30, including city’s 8 active cases. Total recoveries in the State reached 35,56,606. No COVID-fatality was reported in 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,049.
