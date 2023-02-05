Stalin, 39 other DMK leaders to campaign for Elangovan in Erode East

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin, DMK youth wing leader and minister Udhaynidhi Stalin and 38 DMK senior leaders would campaign for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode East assembly bypoll. It was necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA and Elangovan's son E Thirumahan Everaa.

After constituting a 31 member election committee to take up electioneering works and campaign for the alliance party candidate, the DMK leader has decided to campaign for Elangovan. He was one among the star campaigners from the DMK.

Apart from Stalin, his son Udhyanidhi Stalin, who was popular and effective campaigner in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, senior DMK ministers, MPs and leaders Duraimurugan, Kanimozhi, T R Baalu, K N Nehru, I Periyasami, and A Raja were among the 40 star campaigners. They obtained star campaigners permits from the Election Commission of India as per the procedures of the People Representatives Act.

Stalin is likely to campaign on February 25, the last date for campaigns, according to sources in the DMK.