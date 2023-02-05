CMRL earmarks major locations for metro in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the Project Executing Agency (PEA) has completed the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Coimbatore metro and has earmarked major locations for the construction of mass rapid transit system.However, the DPR is yet to be submitted to the Chief Minister’s office for approval.

Responding to a Right to Information (RTI) petition filed by Dayanand Krishnan, resident of Chitlapakkam, it said the DPR for Coimbatore city was approved by the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department in May 2022.

The phase I project, estimated at Rs 9,424 crore, has identified a list of corridors for the implementation of MRTS in a phased manner, said the RTI reply received in January.

Subsequently, as part of the feasibility study, the location earmarked are from Kaniyur to Ukkadam bus stand (along Avinashi Road) for 26 km, from Bilichi to Ukkadam bus stand (along Mettupalayam Road) for 24 km, from Karanampettai to Thannerpanthal (along Trichy Road and Thadagam Road) for 42 km and from Ganeshapuram to Karunya Nagar (along Sathyamangalam Road to Perur Road) for 44 km, the RTI reply from CMRL detailed.

Meanwhile, a CMRL official told DT Next that the agency is still in deliberations between Lite Rail Transit (LRT) and Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS). Though LRT is cost-effective, MRTS is sustainable and can accommodate more passengers as opposed to LRT, he said.

Additionally, the officials are also considering ‘at grade’ (station rooted on any grade besides elevated and underground stations) option for Coimbatore city, beyond the city limit.