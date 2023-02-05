AIADMK district secretaries busy in collecting GC members signatures
VELLORE: A sense of urgency has gripped AIADMK district secretaries of Edappadi K Palaniswami faction. They are leaving no stones unturned to ensure that all General Council members’ signatures reach Chennai by Sunday (February 5) sources revealed.
The party’s Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu currently in Erode to canvass support for party candidate Thennarasu in the Erode East bypoll said he planned to fly to Chennai from Salem collect the GC forms from the party HQ and return to Vellore by car on Saturday.
“I will collect the signatures of the 24 GC members and take them back to the party HQ by Sunday, which will thus ensure that all court stipulated conditions are met,” he said. However, the EPS group received a shot in the arm when a leading media house telecast the number of MLAs and GC members in their camp. This is likely to make even fence sitters come over to our side, a senior functionary revealed.
Highly placed party sources revealed that EPS was sore at his counterpart OPS for revealing Cabinet meeting issues to the BJP when the AIADMK was in power. “Cabinet meeting issues are said to be secret. When the BJP had knowledge of this we knew where the leak was,” the source revealed.
OPS supporters revealed that their leader was sore due to EPS stymying chances of OPS son joining the central cabinet due to the machinations of EPS. The latter knew that such a move would embolden the OPS camp, who in reality would become the BJP’s B team, sources revealed.
