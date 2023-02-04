Toll plaza: Better compensation for land sought
RANIPET: A meeting convened on Friday to discuss the compensation for land needed for the toll plaza located at Chennsamudram near Wallajapet ended inconclusively after the villagers demanded higher compensation than what was offered.
The meeting called by the land acquisition DRO at the Vellore Collector’s office witnessed heated arguments, as landholders said the compensation given for the 22 acres required for the toll plaza was not enough. According to them, those whose lands are needed for the toll plaza at Wallajapet were being given very low compensation compared to toll plazas elsewhere.
Though a case in this connection is pending in court, they insisted on receiving Rs 2,500 per square feet.
Finally, officials asked landowners to submit grievances in writing and assured that the petitions would be forwarded to the authority concerned.
