Stalin deputes ministers, officials to assess crop damage in Delta

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has deputed a delegation of ministers and officials to review the extent of crop damage due to the unseasonal rains in Delta districts.

Referring to the inundation of harvest-ready paddy due to the recent rains in Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts, Stalin, in an announcement issued late Saturday, said that he has deputed State Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam and State Food Minister R Sakkarapani to directly inspect the damages.

"I have advised the senior officials, including the secretary and director of agriculture, to accompany the ministers during the field inspection and elicit the views of the farmers," Stalin said.

Follow up action would be initiated to secure crop insurance and distribute compensation to the farmers after learning about the extent of the damage from the delegation on February 6, Monday, the Chief Minister added, suggesting that the unseasonal rains were receding and necessary action was being taken to drain the water from the paddy fields.

Officials of the State Agriculture and Revenue Department, who have already been deputed to the field, have done their preliminary inspection.