Tiruchy police round up as many as 72 during combing operation
TIRUCHY: The City police initiated action against as many as 72 anti-social elements in a month as a part of combing operation, said the Commissioner M Sathyapriya here on Saturday.
In order to prevent criminal offences in the city, the Commissioner of Police ordered to initiate action against the anti-social elements and the police who organised a combing operation in which as many as 72 history sheeters were held and among them 16 were sent to judicial custody.
While actions were initiated against 32 anti-social elements.
Meanwhile, searches were conducted in as many as 301 houses of people with criminal records. The monitoring of these elements would continue in the city and those who involve in anti-social activities would be seriously dealt with, warned the Commissioner.
