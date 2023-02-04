Moderate rain likely in 15 dists of TN for next 3 hrs: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday stated that there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three hours.

Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Sivaganga, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next three hours.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a depression has been strengthened over the Bay of Bengal forming a deep depression.

"Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area in the following four days," the MET said earlier.