TamilNadu

Iridium investment fraud on the rise in TN, DGP warns

According to him, the gang is indulging in fraud by saying that if public invest Rs 5 lakh, they will get a profit of up to Rs 3 crore in the next 2 years.
DGP Sylendra Babu
DGP Sylendra BabuScreengrab
Online Desk

CHENNAI: DGP Sylendra Babu on Friday released a video saying a fraud gang is deceiving the public in the name of Iridium Investment.

According to him, the gang is indulging in fraud by saying that if public invest Rs 5 lakh, they will get a profit of up to Rs 3 crore in the next 2 years.

He also said that similar fraud cases have been registered in Salem and Kanniyakumari districts and Kerala police have sent a few complaints to their counterparts in Tamil Nadu.

He appealed to people not to believe in these kind of investments and safeguard hard earned money.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
Salem
Kerala Police
DGP Sylendra Babu
Kanniyakumari districts
Fraud cases
fraud gang
Iridium Investment

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in