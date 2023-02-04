Iridium investment fraud on the rise in TN, DGP warns

CHENNAI: DGP Sylendra Babu on Friday released a video saying a fraud gang is deceiving the public in the name of Iridium Investment.
According to him, the gang is indulging in fraud by saying that if public invest Rs 5 lakh, they will get a profit of up to Rs 3 crore in the next 2 years.
He also said that similar fraud cases have been registered in Salem and Kanniyakumari districts and Kerala police have sent a few complaints to their counterparts in Tamil Nadu.
He appealed to people not to believe in these kind of investments and safeguard hard earned money.
