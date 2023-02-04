Anbumani seeks exemption for paddy from moisture condition
TIRUCHY: The state government should exempt the moisture condition for the already harvested paddy and procure them without any restriction, appealed PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters after visiting rain-hit areas in Tiruvarur, Anbumani Ramadoss said, the Delta farmers have faced severe damage to their paddy that was ready for harvest.
While the farmers have been slowly limping back to normalcy after the 5 to 7 cm rains at a time, the untimely rainfall has dealt another blow to them. “This is unbearable when the hard work of the farmers results in a severe loss and it is time for the state government to stand with the farmers,” he said.
Anbumani said that the PMK demanded to provide an insurance claim of Rs 35,000 per acre to the farmers who had insured their crops, but the government had given a very meagre amount and cheated the farmers.
He demanded to procure all harvested paddy without restricting the moisture condition. He demanded the state government to get a standing instruction to procure paddy upto 22 per cent moisture condition.
He charged that the separate budget for agriculture is not an achievement, but taking care of the farmers and solving their problems is the real achievement, he added.
