Heavy rain likely in 12 dists of TN for next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Friday announced that six districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to experience heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

The Meteorological Department has warned that moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is forecast to occur in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli in the next three hours.

The depression formed over the Bay of Bengal has caused rains in the Delta and southern areas over the past few days.

Due to this, holiday is being given to schools in the districts that have been experiencing heavy rains since this morning.