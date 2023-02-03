Forest Dept celebrates World Wetland Day
CHENNAI: Taking the pledge to protect and develop the wetlands of Tamil Nadu, among which 14 have been declared as Ramsar sites, the Forest Department celebrated the World Wetland Day at Pallikaranai marsh Ecopark on Thursday.
Every year, February 2 is observed as World Wetland Day to stress on the importance of wetlands and the need to protect them. The wetlands of international importance are recognised as Ramsar sites.
Wetlands play an important role in water purification, groundwater table regulation, biodiversity conservation, climate change impact reduction, and also act as a buffer during floods and droughts.
The State Wetland Authority has allocated Rs 115.50 crore for the restoration of 100 wetlands in the State, along with improving the livelihood of people. Under this, ecological restoration activities have been initiated at Buckingham canal near Kovalam, Otteri lake in Vandalur, the confluence of Ennore sea and Kosasthalaiyar river, while other wetlands have been identified where similar restoration work will be done by the department.
There are 14 Ramsar sites in Tamil Nadu, the State with the highest number of sites with the tag. These are Pallikaranai marshland; Karikili, Vedanthangal, Vadavur, Point Calimere, Chitrangudi, Udayamarthandapuram, Kanjirankulam, Koonthakulam, Vellode bird sanctuaries; Pichavaram mangrove; Gulf of Mannar marine biosphere reserve; Suchuindram – Theroor wetland complex; and Vembanur wetland.
The government has also formulated an action plan to limit the impact of climate change on fisheries, biodiversity and conservation. Under this initiative, ‘Friends of Pallikaranai Wetland’ was formed with 63 groups. A group of 250 ‘wetland friends’ are also working to connect all the wetlands of the State.
Forest Minister M Mathiventhan, department Secretary Supriya Sahu, additional principal chief conservator of forest (State Wetland Authority) Deepak Srivasatava, and Chennai Conservator of Forests K Geethanjali were present at the function.
