Forest Dept celebrates World Wetland Day

The State Wetland Authority has allocated Rs 115.50 crore for the restoration of 100 wetlands in the State, along with improving the livelihood of people. Under this, ecological restoration activities have been initiated at Buckingham canal near Kovalam, Otteri lake in Vandalur, the confluence of Ennore sea and Kosasthalaiyar river, while other wetlands have been identified where similar restoration work will be done by the department.