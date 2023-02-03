TamilNadu

Erode East by-poll: OPS' candidate Senthilmurugan files nomination

Curiously the nomination of EPS-led AIADMK candidate Thennarasu, who too was about to file his nomination today, has been postponed to February 7.
Senthilmurugan filing his nomination
Senthilmurugan filing his nomination
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Senthilmurugan, Erode East candidate of O Panneerselvam' faction, has filed his nomination on Friday.

This decision, according to some sources, is linked with BJP's Annamalai and CT Ravi meeting with Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Following the meeting, the leaders urged EPS and OPS to put up a united front to defeat the DMK.

The Erode East by-poll will be held on February 27, the counting of votes would take place on March 2.

The by-poll has been necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa.

