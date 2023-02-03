Erode East by-poll: OPS' candidate Senthilmurugan files nomination

CHENNAI: Senthilmurugan, Erode East candidate of O Panneerselvam' faction, has filed his nomination on Friday.

Curiously the nomination of EPS-led AIADMK candidate Thennarasu, who too was about to file his nomination today, has been postponed to February 7.

This decision, according to some sources, is linked with BJP's Annamalai and CT Ravi meeting with Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Following the meeting, the leaders urged EPS and OPS to put up a united front to defeat the DMK.

The Erode East by-poll will be held on February 27, the counting of votes would take place on March 2.

The by-poll has been necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa.