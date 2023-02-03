An irreparable loss to cinema: CM on K Viswanath’s demise
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday expressed his condolence on the demise of seasoned filmmaker K Viswanath. The CM stated that the demise of Viswanath was an irreparable loss to the Indian cinema industry.
In his statement, Stalin pointed to Viswanath dying on the day of the release of his magnum opus Sankaraparanam 43 years ago, and said, “His death on the same day, which is a rare occurrence, has etched his eternal thirst for art in annals of time.”
Stalin has also recalled Viswanath’s renowned films i.e., Sankaraparanam, Salangai Oli which were made on the basis of music. “The demised filmmaker has bagged India’s prestigious Dhadha Shakib Palke award, five national awards, seven Nandhi awards, 10 film fare awards,” the CM noted.
Later in the day, the CM expressed his condolences towards the demise of folk artist ‘Nellai’ Thangaraj and said, “I was deeply saddened by the news of the demise of folk artist Nellai Thangaraj early in the morning. People’s artist Thangaraj has secured a space in our hearts through his moving performance in his maiden movie Pariyerum Perumal. I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased Thangaraj and the cinema world.”
