3 SPs shuffled in Tamil Nadu: Full details inside

CHENNAI: Apart from shifting the superintendent of Ranipet, three other SPs were also shuffled by the State Home Department on Friday.

S Sakthi Ganeshan, SP, Cuddalore district has been shifted out and asked to take charge as SP, idol wing CID, Chennai, in an existing vacancy.

R Rajaram, deputy commissioner of police, Kolathur, Chennai city has been transferred and posted as new SP of Cuddalore. In the latest shuffle, no officer has been posted in Kolathur to replace Rajaram.

Ravali Priya Gandhapuneni, SP, currently on compulsory wait at the office of head of the police force, had been asked to take charge as SP, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board, Chennai, said a communique from K Phanindra Reddy, state Home Secretary.