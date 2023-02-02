‘VIT made Vellore research studies capital’
VELLORE: Just as Chennai was the medical capital, VIT University has made Vellore the capital of research studies, Chief Minister MK Stalin said here on Wednesday.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Rs 80 crore Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Karunanidhi hostel block and Rs 157-crore Pear Science block on the campus, the Chief Minister said that education was the only property, which could never be stolen.
Claiming that the Dravida model government was earning laurels from all sections, he said there was a steady flow of entrepreneurs into TN due to the government’s clarion call of development. But, some people, who were not comfortable with the progress of the state due to Dravida model government, were opposing it.
Elaborating, CM Stalin said the Dravida model included schemes like the “Puthumai Penn” scheme under which 4,110 girls from Vellore district, 5,690 from Tiruvannamalai district, 889 girls from Tirupattur district and 1,730 girls from Ranipet district benefitted. The “Naan Mudalvan” scheme was also drawing a good response he added.
Referring to VIT University Chancellor G Viswanathan he said Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar were still encouraging him as in addition to education he also worked for Tamil development. “He always advises people to give their children good Tamil names,” the Chief Minister pointed out.
Sustained hard work had resulted in the University now being recognised at the global level while it was top among private universities in India, Stalin said and added that Vellore always known for valour is now known for education because of the VIT university.
Ministers Duraimurugan, K Ponmudy, R Gandhi, MPs DM Kathir Anand and Jagatrakshakan and MLAs P Karthikeyan, AP Nandakumar, Amulu Vijayan and JL Eswarappan and VIT University vice presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Sekar Viswanathan and GV Selvam took part. Pro V-C Parthasarathy Malik proposed a vote of thanks.
