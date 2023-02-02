No benefits to poor: MNM, NTK, MDMK disappointed over Budget

CHENNAI: While experts claim that the Union Budget annoucement of increasing income tax slabs to Rs 7 lakh per annum for those who opt for new tax regime would increase spending by citizens, parties like Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) expressed disappointment as the new regime would discourage saving habit of the citizens.

In a statement, NMN leader Kamal Haasan said that as the crores of people struggle to run their life, the Budget shows empty exultant and there is no projects that will benefit poorer section directly. " A few announcements have been made for the middle class, however, the announcement will not be helpful as they are facing finnancial distress. There is no announcements to improve rural economy, control inflation and unemployment," he said.

He opined that the Budget has announcements that will encourage spending and benefit corporate firms. "The Budget is a disappointment as there is no significant announcment for Tamil Nadu," he opined.

NTK coordinator Seeman expressed that the 2023 Budget announcement is hoodwinking the public like the last 9 years of Modi's government Budget did.

"As the income tax relaxation is annouced only for persons opting for new regime, this will impact the middle class. This is also an attempt to pushing salaried persons into the new regime. Moreover, the new regime will reduce the saving mentality and decrease investments in institutions like LIC. This will hinder the infrastructural development of the country," he said.

The act of reducing excise duty for mobile phones and electronic items and not reducing duties on fuel shows that the Budget is only for rich, added.

Seeman condemned the reduction of food subsidy by 31 per cent and subsidy for fertilizer by 22 per cent.

"Reducing subsidy for fertilizers and promising credit to the farmers will push farmers into debts," he warned.

MDMK founder Vaiko pointed out that the Budget has not included schemes to promote agriculture, which is disappointing.

The senior leader warned that the government may start hydrocarbon projects in Cauvery Delta as Rs 19,700 crore have been allocated for Green Hydrogen Mission projects.