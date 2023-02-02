Kiln owners warned not to employ children
TIRUVALLUR: The Joint Director of Occupational Safety and Health has warned brick kiln owners against employing children below the age of 18 years.
In a release regarding this, senior official Kumar said that it is an offense under the Child and Adolescent Labour Prohibition and Regulation Act of 1986 to employ boys and girls under the age of 18. “We will be conducting regular inspections by Tiruvallur Industrial Safety and Health Department officials at every brick kiln to collect details in this regard and any violations will be strictly dealt with,” he said.
Also, details of migrant workers working in brick kilns should be uploaded on the website https:/labour.tn.gov.in/ism/ and details of Tamil Nadu workers and out-of-state workers should be uploaded on the website https://esharam.gov.in., he further added.
