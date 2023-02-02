Indhu Makkal Katchi functionary murdered in Madurai, eight detained

MADURAI: A jewellery shop owner was allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Madurai on Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as Manikandan (48), resident of TNHB Colony, Villapuram. The victim was also a functionary of Indhu Makkal Katchi, sources said. The incident occurred around 9.30 pm, when he was moving on Solai Alagupuram Main Road after closing down his shop. The gang hacked his indiscriminately leaving him in a pool of blood. Manikandan was rushed to hospital by passer-by and he was declared brought dead. Jaihindpuram police said that the victim had an illicit affair with a woman, who’s described as having been a concubine of a cop, who hatched the murder plot with hired killers. Police filed a case and special team picked up 8 suspects, sources said.