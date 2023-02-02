Orange alert issued to few TN districts today as depression crosses coast

CHENNAI: The depression formed over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Sri Lanka- Trikonamalai during the early hours of Thursday, with several parts of Tamil Nadu receiving mild to moderate showers on Wednesday night and Thursday early morning.

Nagapattinam received a highest of 7 cm of rainfall, Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram received 3 cm of rainfall, while Thanjavur and Tiruvallur received 1-2 cm of rainfall.

The depression is likely to move further south-westwards and prevail over Kanniyakumari and adjacent Gulf of Mannar areas on Friday morning.

Due to this shift of depression, light to moderate rain with thundershower is likely at most parts of the Southeast districts and a few places over North-East districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert stating that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ramanathapuram. Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on Thursday. Meanwhile yellow alert is announced on Friday over Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam & Mayiladuthruai.

On Friday, heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Thootukudi. RMC stated that heavy rain is expected at one or two places in Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai in the next 48 hours.

Light moderate rain may occur at a couple of places in the South east districts on Saturday also. In Chennai, the sky is very likely going to remain cloudy with light or moderate rain at a couple of places. The maximum temperature will be around 29 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 23-24 degree Celsius on Friday.

Under the impression of the weather system, cyclonic winds with a speed of 40 to 45 kmph and occasional gusts of 55 kmph are expected over coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar and Kanniyakumari Sea. Thus, fishermen are advised not to go to these areas for next two days.