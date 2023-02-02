CM interacts with SPs, Collectors as part of Kala Aaivu

JS Prakash, a political observer, said, “this seems to the CM’s logical progression from 2021 when he visited each assembly segment and collected petitions related to the needs and grievances of the public in a huge box. After coming to power, CM Stalin set up a special department to clear the petitions within a specific time.” After he assumed Chief Ministership he started the “Ungal Thoguthiyal Mudalvar” (the CM in your constituency) where he undertook the same exercise, Prakash added.