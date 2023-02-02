CM interacts with SPs, Collectors as part of Kala Aaivu
VELLORE: In an effort to have direct information on various issues and needs, Chief Minister MK Stalin planned to tour each district under a programme titled Kala Aaivu (field inspection) and as part of the initiative he began the maiden leg in Vellore district on Wednesday.
To begin with, CM Stalin interacted with police on Wednesday evening and is scheduled meet administrative officials on Thursday morning, according to sources. A senior government official privy to the machinations of government said that the CM interacted with police officials at the SP-level directly to get first-hand knowledge of the ground level situation in each area. SPs S Rajesh Kannan (Vellore), Deepa Sathyan (Ranipet), Dr Balakrishnan (Tirupattur) and Karthikeyan (Tiruvannamalai) on Wednesday met CM Stalin and updated him on various issues.”
Similarly, Collectors Kumaravel Pandian (Vellore), B Murugesh (Tiruvannamalai), Amar Kuswaha (Tirupattur) and D Baskara Pandian (Ranipet) during their interaction with Chief Minister on Thursday morning would get an opportunity to put forward the urgent needs of their respective districts.
Official sources revealed that such district reviews would be held in various districts. This in turn would help the CM to chart the next course of action and ensure better and improved administration.
JS Prakash, a political observer, said, “this seems to the CM’s logical progression from 2021 when he visited each assembly segment and collected petitions related to the needs and grievances of the public in a huge box. After coming to power, CM Stalin set up a special department to clear the petitions within a specific time.” After he assumed Chief Ministership he started the “Ungal Thoguthiyal Mudalvar” (the CM in your constituency) where he undertook the same exercise, Prakash added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android