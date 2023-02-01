TamilNadu

OPS announces Senthilmurugan as Erode East by-poll candidate

This development came after former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) announced former MLA KS Thennarasu as the candidate of AIADMK.
OPS; Senthilmurugan (right)
OPS; Senthilmurugan (right)File
Online Desk

CHENNAI: With the Erode East by-polls nearing, O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Wednesday announced Senthilmurugan as the candidate for his faction.

This development came after former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) announced former MLA KS Thennarasu as the candidate of AIADMK.

Earlier on Sunday, Seeman's NTK announced Menaka Navaneethan as its candidate. BJP's Tamil Nadu unit also announced on Monday not to contest in the first by-poll of the 16th Assembly.With the Erode East by-polls nearing, O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Wednesday announced Senthilmurugan as the candidate for his faction.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

O Panneerselvam
OPS
OPS faction
Erode East by-polls
Erode East
Senthilmurugan
Erode East Bypolls 2023
Erode East by-poll candidate

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in