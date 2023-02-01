OPS announces Senthilmurugan as Erode East by-poll candidate

CHENNAI: With the Erode East by-polls nearing, O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Wednesday announced Senthilmurugan as the candidate for his faction.

This development came after former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) announced former MLA KS Thennarasu as the candidate of AIADMK.

Earlier on Sunday, Seeman's NTK announced Menaka Navaneethan as its candidate. BJP's Tamil Nadu unit also announced on Monday not to contest in the first by-poll of the 16th Assembly.