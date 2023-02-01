ICG completes 46 glorious years
CHENNAI: On Wednesday, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) completed 46 years of committed glorious service to the Nation.
Marking its 46th anniversary, the Coast Guard Raising Day ceremony was held at Headquarters, Coast Guard Region (East) here. The interim Coast Guard came into existence on Feb 01, 1977, with a fleet strength of seven ships, for Surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of India. The ICG fleet has grown into a formidable force with 78 aircraft and 158 surface units.
To commemorate, the ICG’s 46 years of yeoman service to the Nation, the Headquarters Coast Guard Region (East) has been conducting a series of events. On January 4 2023, a ‘Special Community Interaction Programme cum Special Coastal Cleanup’ was conducted. Besides inter-school painting and quiz competitions were organised and 40 students were taken onboard ICG Ship Sujay.
Further, a friendly volleyball match was conducted on January14 wherein 10 teams of fishermen participated. Special Swachta Abhiyaan was also organised from January 16 to 25.
A bicycle rally was also conduced on January 29 as part of CG Week celebrations.
