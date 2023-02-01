TamilNadu

Erode East by-polls: EPS announces Thennarasu as AIADMK candidate

This development came after BJP's Tamil Nadu unit announced on Monday not to contest in the first by-poll of the 16th Assembly, which was necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa.
Edappadi K Palaniswami; MLA KS Thennarasu
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced former MLA KS Thennarasu as the candidate of AIADMK for Erode East by-polls.

Earlier on Sunday, Seeman's NTK announced Menaka Navaneethan to be its candidate for the Erode East by-poll.

AIADMK
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
16th Assembly
Erode East by-polls
Menaka Navaneethan
MLA KS Thennarasu
Seeman's NTK

