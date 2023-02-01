Amma’s loyal cadre must unite to defeat DMK: TTV

Talking to reporters, Dhinakaran said the cadre of AMMK are working round-the-clock to defeat the anti-people DMK. Because of someone’s selfish interest, the AIADMK has been severely weakened. Since the party was not stable, the AMMK was launched in 2017 and unveiled a new flag for the party with Jayalalithaa’s image. As O Panneerselvam, and Edappadi K Palaniswami, are not in good terms with each other and the party was split into two factions, the party’s traditional ‘Two Leaves’ symbol would continue to remain frozen.