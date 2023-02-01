Amma’s loyal cadre must unite to defeat DMK: TTV
MADURAI: Loyal cadre of former chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa should unite to defeat the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the ensuing bypoll to Erode East constituency, TTV Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) said in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.
Talking to reporters, Dhinakaran said the cadre of AMMK are working round-the-clock to defeat the anti-people DMK. Because of someone’s selfish interest, the AIADMK has been severely weakened. Since the party was not stable, the AMMK was launched in 2017 and unveiled a new flag for the party with Jayalalithaa’s image. As O Panneerselvam, and Edappadi K Palaniswami, are not in good terms with each other and the party was split into two factions, the party’s traditional ‘Two Leaves’ symbol would continue to remain frozen.
On the proposed pen monument on seashore in Chennai for the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi by the state, Dhinakaran said Karunanidhi was regarded as a scholar and there’s nothing wrong in the establishment of such a memorial. But, the monument should not cause pollution to marine environment, he said and added that the monument could either be erected at Kalaignar Arivalayam or in places owned by the ruling party.
