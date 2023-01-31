Yellow alert issued to 11 TN districts for two days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) issued a yellow warning for several districts of Tamil Nadu predicting heavy rain for the next two days due to depression prevailing over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. Also, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the same as strong wind to blow in the region.

The depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards and lay centered on Tuesday in the same area. It is about 340 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 560 km east­southeast of Karaikal (India). The system will move west­northwestwards and thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually west­southwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast on February 1.

"Due to the system prevailing over Bay of Bengal, at least 11 districts - Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga are likely to get heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC, Chennai.

The centre predicted light to moderate rain for coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for the next few days. As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. And some areas to experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning activity for the next 48 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperature has increased and is likely to be around 31 degrees Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

"We have issued a warning for the fishermen to return to the coasts by today due to depression formed over the sea. They are advised not to venture for fishing activities till February 4. As squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 kmph -50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining comorin area," said the official.

In the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Salem 5 cm, Tirunelveli 4 cm, Thoothukudi 3 cm, Tiruchy, Cuddalore, Karur, and Kanniyakumari districts received 2 cm rainfall each.