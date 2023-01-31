BJP not to contest in Erode East by-polls, to announce stand soon

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu BJP will not be contesting the upcoming Erode East by-polls, which fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa. The decision was made following a meeting was chaired by party chief K Annamalai in Chennai on Tuesday.

It is also said that Annamalai will announce on Wednesday who the party will be supporting in the upcoming polls.

Asserting that this by-poll is not meant for the BJP, state chief of the party K Annamalai said "our poll battle is the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We are not under any constraint to prove our strength in the February 27 by-election."

With the Tamil Maanila Congress, which contested on AIADMK's Two Leaves symbol in 2021, endorsing support to the K Palaniswami-led faction of the AIADMK, the BJP has tacitly allowed the Palaniswami group and another faction led by O Panneerselvam to either arrive at a consensus in naming a common candidate or test their respective strengths in the electoral battle on their own.

A senior leader in the BJP said with both the AIADMK leaders remaining unrelenting in supporting a consensus candidate, a weak opposition candidate may work in favour of the DMK-Congress combine.

From the DMK alliance, Congress will fight the polls and has announced EVKS Elangovan as its candidate. Makkal Needhi Maiam President and actor Kamal Haasan has announced his support for the DMK alliance candidate.

Meanwhile, 4 independents: Padmarajan from Salem, Noor Mohamed from Coimbatore, Sankarapandi from Madurai and Ramesh of Namakkal, filed their papers when filing of nominations began this morning. The filing of nomination will end on February 7 in the constituency where the Election Commission and police have stepped up security arrangements.

The by-poll to the Erode (East) constituency will be held on February 27 and the counting will be done on March 2.

