Panel starts probe into allegations at Periyar University
COIMBATORE: A committee constituted by the state government to probe into various allegations of corruption in Periyar University commenced their investigations on Monday.
The five-member committee led by Additional Secretary S Palaniswamy and Joint Secretary M Ilango Henry Das visited Periyar University to carry out a detailed probe.
Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department D Karthikeyan recently issued an order constituting the committee following several complaints of irregularities. The complaints claimed that reservation guidelines were violated in the appointment of Director of Physical Education and librarian.
Allegations also surfaced that a person with a criminal history was appointed as assistant to Vice-Chancellor and his accomplice a key official in the Registrar’s office. There were also violations in appointment of syndicate members and in appointment and promotion of teaching staff.
It has come to light that fake receipts were submitted for Rs 1.3 crore spent on NAAC accreditation of the University. Also, there were allegations that the rights of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were denied in the University.
The members of the committee, who began the probe, are likely to submit their report to the government in two months for further action.
