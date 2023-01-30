Budget session: PM draws agenda, CM talking points

The Session, however, is likely to be stormy over controversial issues including the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riot in 2002, and the Hindenburg report on the Adani group and its ramifications. The Congress has already stated that the party will raise the India-China border issue while parties like BRS and Trinamool Congress are working tirelessly to form a united opposition against the Modi-led government. The regional parties are also stressing pending funds and projects and have exhorted their MPs to raise their voice to secure special packages for their states.