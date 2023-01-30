Budget session: PM draws agenda, CM talking points
NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: With Parliament’s Budget Session beginning on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Ministers to review the working of several ministries and policy initiatives. In Chennai, Chief Minister MK Stalin held a similar exercise with DMK’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members to decide on State-specific issues to be raised in Parliament.
CM Stalin, who discussed the Centre’s 2023-24 financial report and the President’s speech, also instructed party MPs to place strong arguments over the BBC documentary and the Adani Group. The meeting held at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam took note of the serious challenges posed to the pluralism and sovereignty of the nation.
The Union Budget, which will be presented by Finance Minister Sitharaman on February 1, will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections. With assembly polls in nine states also lined up this year, the Budget is unlikely to bring any major changes in social sector schemes.
While market watchers continue to speculate on how the FM looks to keep the India growth story intact amidst global headwinds, with a relatively strong domestic growth story, the Budget is likely to be a tightrope walk, considering the fiscal guidance apart from upcoming elections. Meanwhile, there is also a buzz of a cabinet reshuffle in power corridors.
The Session, however, is likely to be stormy over controversial issues including the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riot in 2002, and the Hindenburg report on the Adani group and its ramifications. The Congress has already stated that the party will raise the India-China border issue while parties like BRS and Trinamool Congress are working tirelessly to form a united opposition against the Modi-led government. The regional parties are also stressing pending funds and projects and have exhorted their MPs to raise their voice to secure special packages for their states.
”Our leader specifically asked us to raise issues related to the Hindenburg report and ban on screening of BBC docu,” said one of the MPs who attended the meeting, which was also attended by party general secretary Duraimurugan, er of DMK Parliamentary Party and MP TR Baalu and senior leader and MP A Raja.↔ More on P5, 10
