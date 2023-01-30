BJP chief: Will quit politics, if proved edited
COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said he will quit politics if the DMK proves the video of cash for vote’s discussion between Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and Congress candidate for Erode East bypolls is edited.
Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai said, I dare the video to be subjected for a lab analysis.
“If it is found to be true, then Chief Minister MK Stalin should issue a public apology. The BJP senior functionaries will lodge a complaint to the Election Commission with the unedited video on Tuesday. If a forensic analysis proves it to be edited, then I am ready to quit politics,” he said after flagging off the padayatra by BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan to Palani Temple.
Earlier in the day, however, EVKS Elangovan reiterated that the video on the purported discussion of him with Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on cash for votes in the upcoming bypolls as edited.
Speaking to reporters, in Erode, Elangovan said he is not ready to reply to BJP state president Annamalai.
“I don’t know about it and I am not ready to reply to him. I have expressed different opinions on various occasions with different alliances, which were edited and released on the social media,” he said.
Annamalai on Monday posted a video of an interaction between the Congress candidate and DMK Minister alleging that they were discussing cash for votes.
