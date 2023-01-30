Annamalai: DMK min, Erode candidate discussed 'cash for votes'

Annamalai has alleged that the Nehru and Elangovan were discussing 'cash for votes, in the video.

"DMK faces the election pinning their hopes on money power and they presume that anything could be bought with money!," tweeted Annamalai sharing the video on Sunday.

According to the BJP state chief, the DMK minister can be heard conversing about providing cash, to meet at a place called 'Platinum Mahal', and that it should be completed between January 30 and February 1.

"Let's see if Mahesh (Minister Anbil Mahesh) is coming or we ourselves will do it. Nasar is saying he doesn't need more than 5. He is sad after putting Nasar there. The locals there are majorly Viduthalai Siruthaigal brothers (VCK party). Just check wherever he is missing to give (money). We ourselves will give. At least I will give it off. Even Senthil Balaji (minister) will give," Nehru said in the video, shared by Annamalai.

Election Commission has announced a bypoll to the Erode (East) constituency in Tamil Nadu on February 27.

The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

The filing of nominations would start on January 31 and end on February 7.

From the DMK alliance, Congress will fight the polls and has announced EVKS Elangovan as its candidate.

Makkal Needhi Maiyam President and actor Kamal Haasan has announced his support for the DMK alliance candidate.