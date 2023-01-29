Students staging protest inside the campus on Saturday.
TamilNadu

Transferred prof returns to campus; students stage stir

TIRUCHY: Angry that a faculty member, who was transferred after a series of protests by student community over his alleged caste discrimination, returned to the same college in quick time, the students of Kumbakonam Government Arts College staged a protest inside the campus on Saturday.

Sources alleged that C Vadivel, an assistant professor in the Geography department of the college, often discriminated students on the basis of caste, and used act in a divisive manner. He also spoke out against the DMK and its government.

After this went on for a while, the students grew restive and staged a series of protests against Vadivel, demanding the authorities to take action against him. Subsequently, the Director of Collegiate education transferred him to the Periyar EVR college, Tiruchy, recently.

However, he allegedly used his influence and returned to Kumbakonam college on Friday. On Saturday, when he went to the first year MSc classroom, all 40 students came out of the class and assembled at the main gate and staged a protest. On information, SP Mahesh Kumar rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating students.

