Seeman's NTK to announce its Erode East by-poll candidate today

CHENNAI: The Seeman-led Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) will name its candidate for the Erode East by-poll later in Sunday evening, according to Maalaimalar reports.

Riding high on finishing third in the 2021 elections in this constituency, the Tamil nationalist party will look to increase its vote share.

It is worth noting that the party's candidate for the 2021 elections, S Gomathi, had polled over 7 percent votes.

Reports state that this time around too NTK will field a woman candidate.

As of now, PMK and actor Sarath Kumar's All India Samuthuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) are skipping the bypolls. Congress is fielding EVKS Elangovan to represent the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), DMDK has chosen its Erode urban district secretary Anand to contest and TTV Dinakaran's AMMK has named its Erode East district secretary Siva Prashanth as its candidate.

Erode East will go into by-polls on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2. The nomination can be filed from January 31 till February 7. Nominations would be scrutinised on February 8, and the last date for withdrawing nomination is on February 10.

A by-poll has been necessitated as the sitting MLA of Erode East Thirumahan Everaa had passed away on January 4.