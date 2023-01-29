One bite can kill
CHENNAI: Animal lovers (even those that feed the strays), swear by them, and treat their pets – dogs and cats – like a family member. Often, they overlook a dog’s aggressive behaviour or dismiss it as a tantrum.
But what happens when it starts hurting people and bites them? Administer first aid and get to a doctor immediately, says experts.
If the wound is left untreated, it can lead to rabies – one of the most preventable viral diseases – which can also become fatal.
As many as 27 rabies deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in last year, compared to 19 cases in 2021, revealed data from the Directorate of Public Health (DPH). It showed 42% increase in the number of fatalities reported due to the disease last year from 2021.
The DPH officials cited pet owners’ negligence as one of the reasons for the deaths recorded in the city.
On the other hand, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) vaccinates and sterilises at least 15,000 stray dogs every year. Authorities urge pet owners to get licenses as a way to monitor the population of dogs and cats in the city.
“The cause of the rabies disease that’s caused by both pet and stray dogs is when people fail to take medication and shots after a dog bite. That’s when they develop symptoms which can prove fatal,” said a senior DPH official. “People are ignorant. They don’t get vaccinated if their pet dog bites. If the public are educated about it, there won’t be any rabies deaths in the state.”
The official urged the civic body authorities to conduct vaccination drives in all districts and create awareness about the seriousness of rabies disease.
“Animal lovers are more concerned about the dogs, but what about people who get bitten by the animal and die? Both their lives are equally important,” added the official, and urged pet owners to get a licence to ensure their dogs are being monitored by the local body authorities. “In 2022, at least 27 rabies deaths were reported in the State. With proper awareness, it could be reduced to zero.”
With 16 vehicles to catch dogs and least 15,000 dogs sterilised per year, the GCC claims that Chennai has had no fatality due to rabies in the last 3 years. Authorities also ensure that adequate stock of anti-rabies vaccines are stocked at the government hospitals and urban primary health centres in the city.
Dr J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer, GCC, explained, “We ensure that the dogs we catch in a particular area are dropped back in the same locality after being vaccinated and sterilised. There are separate colours and numbers for each zone tied to the dog to identify them from the neighbourhood. If the dogs are unfit for surgery, we vaccinate them.”
As per the rule, every pet owner has to get a licence. But only 1,500 pets are registered in a year. So, the civic body authorities implement online registration for the same. Also, since veterinary clinics are functional only in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Nungambakkam, Kannamapet and Meenambakkam, very few people get their pet licence.
“Within 10 days, online facility for procuring pet licence will be implemented. Pet owners should pay Rs 50 which is valid from April 1-March 31 and renew it every year. To ensure every pet cat and dog is licensed, we instruct sanitary workers to ask the owners if they have not registered,” added Dr Kamal.
Meanwhile, residents are concerned about the increase in the stray dog population in Chennai and its suburbs. They dismiss the civic body authorities’ claim and lament over the innumerable unvaccinated and unsterilised canines in the area.
“The dogs become furious and even bite residents, especially children and senior citizens. The authorities act lethargic and don’t take steps despite our complaints,” they rued.
Not dismissing their complaints are animal activists who have another theory – the improper process in birth control measures. “The corporation focuses only on the areas where they receive complaints. They don’t cover all the areas,” points out P Bhuvaneshwari, an animal activist from Kolathur.
Just like birth control, the process of rabies vaccination among strays is also not implemented properly. “Though authorities mark the wards from where they take the dogs, they drop them off at isolated or faraway places, making it difficult for the canines to acclimatise,” she adds. “That’s why new dogs are aggressive.”
Awareness about rabies is comparatively less among people living in the suburbs. “People from the city outskirts reach hospital days or weeks after a dog bite. By then, it’s too late to help them,” bemoans a retired staff at a city-based GH.
Also, some pet owners who have unwell animals are reluctant and lethargic about it.
“Sometimes, the dog becomes aggressive and starts biting people and other dogs. Yet the owners remain ignorant or don’t take it seriously. The authorities should make sure steps are taken against such pet owners,” he adds.
WHAT IS RABIES?
Rabies is a vaccine-preventable, zoonotic, viral disease affecting the central nervous system. Once clinical symptoms appear, rabies is virtually 100% fatal. It spreads to people and animals via saliva, usually through bites, scratches or direct contact with mucosa (eyes, mouth or open wounds).
PREVENTION
Vaccinating dogs and cats, the most cost-effective strategy that stops transmission at its source.
Awareness on pet behaviour and bite prevention for both children.
Animal birth control surgeries in Chennai (2022) - 16,550
MOST NUMBER OF ABC SURGERIES
July – 1,632
June – 1,493
September – 1,489
Number of dogs vaccinated in city (2022) - 19,588
MOST NUMBER OF VACCINATIONS
July – 1,841
November – 1,795
August - 1,785
SYMPTOMS
Incubation period 2-3 months but can vary from 1 week to 1 year, depending on location of virus entry and viral load.
Initial symptoms: Fever, pain and unusual or unexplained tingling, pricking, or burning sensations at the wound site.
As the virus moves to the central nervous system, progressive and fatal inflammation of the brain and spinal cord will occur.
Clinical rabies in people can be managed but very rarely cured, and not without severe neurological deficits.
WHAT TO DO WHEN A DOG BITES YOU
First, provide first aid at home, but see a doctor immediately, especially if the dog is unfamiliar to you, the bite is deep, you can’t stop the bleeding, or there are any signs of infection such as redness, swelling, warmth, pus. Dog bites can be treated with antibiotics.
Place a clean towel over the injury to stop any bleeding.
Try to keep theinjured area elevated.
Wash the bite with soap and water.
Apply a sterile bandage.
