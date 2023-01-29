Eateries, tea-stalls and lodgings in Erode East hit a jackpot

CHENNAI: For the past few days, eateries and tea-stalls in Erode East have been witnessing steady inflow of Rs 200, 500 and 2000 bills, thanks to the by-poll heat.
Cadres of various parties have been gathering in en masse in eateries and tea-stalls to discuss poll strategy. This has resulted in a boom in hospitality business in Erode East.
In addition to this, lodges and hotels have witnessed bulk bookings by top rung party leaders. That apart, rental apartments too are being hived by party leaders to be stationed and oversee poll duties.
Business is also flourishing within 10 kilometre radius of Erode East such as Solar, Thindal, Kaspapettai and Rangampalayam.
This trend will only go upwards in February when parties square-off against each other in intense campaigning.
